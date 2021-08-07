Sonam Kapoor in 'Aisha'. Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja marked 11 years of the release of her movie ‘Aisha’ on August 6.

Sonam, along with her sister Rhea Kapoor, hosted a session on the audio chat app Clubhouse where she revealed that she was bullied during the films’ making.

‘Aisha’ released on August 6, 2010 and was about a rich woman in Delhi who acts as a matchmaker among her friends. It was directed by Rajshree Ojha and loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel ‘Emma’. Sonam played the lead character while Rhea made her producing debut with it.

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Image Credit: IANS

“As women, we don’t realise that there is more power in numbers,” Sonam was quoted as saying by News 18. “The way my sister and I were bullied through the process of making the film by some of the men in the industry made us realise when there are more of you together, it’s easier to stand up to things and give each other strength. So that is the one thing that was a takeaway from ‘Aisha’ that I always knew my sister was my best friend.

Rhea said the reception of the movie was a reality check for them.

“What a lot of people don’t know about ‘Aisha’ is that the film became more accepted and successful many years after its release. [The song] ‘Gal Mithhi Mithhi Bol’ was the only thing that was outright successful. The film made a little bit of money, but received a lot of hate initially. People thought we made this film simply because we could, but the release of the film forced us both to grow up a lot,” Rhea said.