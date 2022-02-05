Indian music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated almost a month after she was diagnosed with COVID-19, her doctor was reported as saying.
“Veteran singer #LataMangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical and on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors,” said Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, according a tweet from ANI on February 5.
The latest health update about ‘India’s Nightingale’ comes days after it was announced that she was on the mend.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said on January 30: “I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She’s recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment.”
Mangeshkar, 92, had been admitted on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.