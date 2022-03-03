Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty started shooting for hew next movie ‘Sukhee’.
“A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE. First shot done!” Shetty posted on Instagram.
Earlier, she had shared that she was flying off to Chandigarh for the first schedule of the film.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Shetty shared a video of herself boarding an early morning flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh.
The actress announced her upcoming project ‘Sukhee’ on Tuesday by sharing a poster of the film.
Going by the poster, the project appears to be a female-centric film starring Shetty in the lead role.
Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment is known for producing strong female-centric films like ‘Sherni’, ‘Shakuntala Devi’, and more.
The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ among others.
Shetty recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama ‘Hungama 2’.
She can be currently seen as a judge on the show ‘India’s Got Talent’ with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir.