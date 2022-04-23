Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is ready to go guns blazing in her next project.
She has been announced as part of director Rohit Shetty’s streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
Shilpa shared her first, fierce look from the series: “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Super thrilled to join the action king Rohit Shetty in his cop universe Indian Police Force on Prime, now filming.”
Rohit shared the same image on his own Instagram and wrote: “Welcome to the squad Shilpa. Get ready for gun battles, hand to hand combats, high speed chases and yes! Flying cars.”
Earlier, Malhotra took to Instagram and shared his own promo for the Amazon Prime Video series.
The fictional series aims to pay tribute to the “selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country.”
Talking about the series, Rohit had said, “‘Indian Police Force’ is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide.”