Actress stars with Varun Dhawan in the remake of the Govinda and Karisma Kapoor flick

Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS

Sara Ali Khan, is undoubtedly the GenNext star of Bollywood. She made a promising debut in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Abhishek Kapoor film ‘Kedarnath’. Since then, she has chosen her projects carefully, mixing roles in the commercial entertainer ‘Simmba’, opposite Ranveer Singh, with the Imtiaz Ali romantic drama ‘Love Aaj Kal’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

With her next, ‘Coolie No 1’, Khan enters the mad, mad world of David Dhawan, in which very few stars have impressed. The remake of the 1995 hit of the same name stars Varun Dhawan in the title role and, going by the trailer, aims at reloading the all-out Govinda-style slapstick style.

Coolie No 1 Image Credit: Twitter

“When I started off, my only dream and desire was to be able to do all kinds of genres of films with all kinds of directors. So, I truly consider myself extremely lucky that I have been given this opportunity because I am of course a diehard David sir fan. But the truth is, not one particular genre of cinema I like,” Khan said.

Like every newcomer, she has her dream roles.

“I want to be able to do serious drama as much as I want to do lighthearted romantic comedies as much as I want to do performance oriented biopics,” she said.

Khan, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, added: “So, I am very very lucky and privileged to have been given the opportunity to do that with so many different directors.”

The 25-year-old actress is currently looking forward to the release of ‘Coolie No 1’.

In the remake, Khan will reprise Karisma Kapoor’s role while Varun Dhawan essays the role played by Govinda.

The actress says stepping into the shoes of Kapoor was “not possible”.

“She is an iconic star. She redefines the 90s for most audiences. So I don’t think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now I was so much more focused bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today,” Khan said.

The actress was “zero years old” when the original hit theatres in 1995.

“It’s been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that’s in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn’t be fun and wouldn’t be possible,” the young star said.

This was Khan’s first time working with Dhawan and she had a lot of fun.