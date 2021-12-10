Bollywood actor, Salman Khan speaks during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for his Da-Bangg Tour performance in Riyadh on December 10, and despite a small hitch it seems he won’t have to be without his sidekick Jacqueline Fernandez.

Earlier, Fernandez was stopped from leaving India due to her being part of a Enforcement Directorate probe into a money laundering case.

Bollywood actors, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri.
Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty at the press conference in Riyadh. Image Credit: Reuters

During a press conference in Saudi Arabia on December 9, Khan was asked about the issue told Arab News: “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform.”

He apparently even joked that if she wasn’t able to make it he would perform in her place.

The show in Riyadh will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aayush Sharma.

On December 8, Fernandez was pictured appearing before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Delhi in connection with the Rs2 billion extortion case involving con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Sri Lankan actress was offloaded from a Mumbai flight on December 6 due to a Look Out Circular that stopped her from exiting India.

Earlier it was reported that the ED had been investigating the case and questioned Fernandez and actress Nora Fatehi for their association with Chandrashekhar.