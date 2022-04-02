South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna has joined actor Ranbir Kapoor-led crime drama ‘Animal’.
Indian trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Twitter.
The crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame.
Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.
‘Animal’ will start shooting this summer and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.