Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey shared the unpleasant experience he went through after he revealed on social media that he was under quarantine at a hotel in Goa with his son.
On December 28, Shorey had informed his followers that his son Haroon, whom he shares with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 during routine RT-PCR testing they had undergone for the return flight from Goa to Mumbai. He had also shared that he and his son were asymptomatic and had quarantined themselves.
The ‘Lootcase’ actor took to his Instagram handle on December 30 and shared his quarantine ordeal: “As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here. Society’s capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display.”
He further added, “People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms! Will always remember this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.”
Earlier, Shorey had shared an update regarding his son’s health. The actor wrote, “Update: He has retested positive, but I have tested negative. Good news is that #Covaxin works. Bad news is that we will have to remain isolated for the next week. What a welcome from 2022.”