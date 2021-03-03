Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: AFP

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an interview has said that there have been times when she has faced negativity from South Asian people, despite being Indian herself.

“I do notice a sense of protectiveness from a lot of people but also a sense of cynicism from a lot of people and a sense of negativity from a lot of people. Picking on me for no reason. I was talking about this to Mindy [Kaling] a couple of months ago. We were talking about, ‘why is it that you get so much negativity from your own community’?” she said on the BBC Asian Network’s Beyond Bollywood podcast, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The actress, who has starred in the American TV show ‘Quantico’, and has been a part of Hollywood films such as ‘Baywatch’, ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ and ‘A Kid Like Jake’, also emphasised on the need for people to acknowledge efforts of people who have raised the bar for Bollywood.