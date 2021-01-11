In a social media post, actress Preity Zinta has recounted her family’s tough battle with COVID-19 and implored people to tay safe amid the pandemic.
The ‘Soldier’ star posted on Instagram that her brother, mom and others had since recovered but it was a serious situation.
“3 weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU & oxygen machines took a new meaning,” she wrote. “I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them.”
Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, had a warning for people.
“For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously plz be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing,” she wrote.
Now that her family is all better, the actress says she can breathe a sigh of relief.
“Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing,” she wrote. “Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year.”
In September last year, Zinta documented her journey to the UAE for the Indian Premier League and the subsequent testing and quarantine. Zinta co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.