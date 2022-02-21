Telegu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been the subject of a slew of rumors ever since they started working together and shared a sizzling onscreen chemistry in hit films such as ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’.
Both are set to make their Bollywood debuts this year. Vijay will be seen romancing actor Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film ‘Liger’. Rashmika will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’, a spy thriller.
They have been frequently seen together at parties, events and other gatherings in Mumbai, and even welcomed New Year 2022 in Goa together, but neither of them has either confirmed or denied rumours of their relationship. The latest buzz is that the two might exchange wedding vows soon.
Rashmika, basking in the huge success of her pan-India release ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ opposite Allu Arjun, shares a great bond with Vijay’s mother, Madhavi. In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, the 25 years-old-actress opened about love and marriage. She said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable."
There's also buzz that she'll star alongside Ram Charan in Gowtam Tinnanuri's forthcoming science fiction drama. However, no formal announcement has yet been made.