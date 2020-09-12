Actress Pooja Bhatt is calling out people for using terms such as small-time, B-grade or C-grade when referring to actors.
Bhatt along with filmmaker Hansal Mehta took a stand after actor Arjun Kapoor was called a 'small-time actor' on a news channel.
ALSO SEE
- COVID -19: From Sanjay Dutt to Ananya Pandey, Bollywood stars celebrate a social distancing Ganesh Chaturthi
- Bollywood: From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, here's a look at some stars and their pets
- Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda turns 44: 5 little-known facts about the actor
- Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra in holiday state of mind
"Nobody is a "small-time" actor. Get that straight [expletive] (name of the TV journalist). Enough of this demeaning and abuse of our profession," Mehta tweeted.
Bhatt agreed with Hansal, and wrote: "I agree with Hansal Mehta when he says "Nobody is a small time actor". People use terms like the above & 'out of work' actor, 'B' or 'C' grade actor as a means to dismiss & degrade. The joy & trial of being an actor/artist is that at some point you are going to be out of work."
"That's what makes ALL artistes across board such courageous people. To constantly embrace uncertainty, to plod on & put your best face forward even after enduring failure. To follow your heart & hone your art no matter how average or brilliant people think you are-that takes guts," she added.
Pooja also gave a special shout out to people associated with showbiz, writing: "So here's to the artists, the makers, the entertainers, the believers. We are warriors! Our tools are our hearts, our senses. Our strength is our vulnerability, our capacity to fall & rise again. Success is temporary, failure guaranteed & we still do what we do. Not everyone's cup of tea!"