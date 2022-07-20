1 of 9
Does nepotism rule in Bollywood? The debate is far from over but there are some exceptional talents who make favouritism seem like a bad dream. From Shahrukh khan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, some actors give credence to the idea that if you work hard and have aptitude, nothing can stop you from making your mark.
Shah Rukh Khan may be a big name now, but he began his career with a stint on the small screen, on TV shows such as ‘Fauji’. After getting his foot into the metaphorical door of showbiz, Khan wowed audiences with movies such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and ‘Devdas’. Khan was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance, in ‘Rocketry’ this year. Above: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
Deepika Padukone made it big on her own merit in Bollywood. She had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shaanti Om’ and went on to prove her mettle in movies such as ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Piku’.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is another actor who shone in Bollywood through his acting skills alone. In his recent project,’ Heropanti 2’, critics applauded Siddiqui for being the only good thing about the franchise.
Anushka Sharma hit Bollywood running with a star-strung debut, complete with SRK on the project. But she didn’t stick to on-screen roles, choosing instead to grow as a producer and philanthropist as well as an actor. In her recent project, ‘Zero’, she plays a scientist with cerebral palsy.
Kartik Ayan, an engineering student from Gwalior, took on an assignment called ‘Pyaar Ka Punchama’. But while his first film flopped, he did go on to create a space for himself in the showbiz industry, becoming one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood.
Ayushmann Khurrana is all about taking on powerful roles. From playing a sperm donor in ‘Vicky Donor’ to a conman pretending to be blind in ‘Andhadhun’, he’s endeared himself to the masses by participating in stories that matter. He began his showbiz career as a VJ in 2012.
Kangana Ranaut kicked off her career at the age of 16 and has made her own way in the industry. The actress has faced her fair share of issues, especially on social media. Ranaut’s first ever movie was Anurag Basu’s ‘Gangster’, which also starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. She got massive praise for her role in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Queen’. She even won a National Award for playing a woman who goes on holiday by herself after her fiance leaves her.
Taapsee Pannu is known for doing hard-hitting movies and setting herself apart from the rest. She made her mark with movies such as ‘Pink’, ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Thappad’ — all of which weren’t your average Bollywood flick. Anubhav Sinha-directed ‘Thappad’ was a standout role for her, where she played a woman who faces domestic abuse and has to fight for justice.
