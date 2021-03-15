1 of 11
She may be a star child, but Alia Bhatt has made her own way to the centre stage. Today, the bright-eyed ‘Gully Boy’ actor is celebrating her 28th birthday and so here’s a look at what you need to know about the fresh-faced star with stellar acting chops.
She’s got a good sense of humour and doesn’t take herself too seriously. When her gaffe – confusing the name of the President of India – caused a stir, she laughed at her mix up right alongside the fun pokers. She went on to participate in an AIB roast and later, referenced the goof-up on a talk show.
She’s also known to be a spitfire. Her Instagram bio reads, "Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire". Here’s something you may have in common with Bhatt – she’s a fangirl. She’s mentioned feeling star-struck when meeting some actors and she loves selfies with them too.
Birthday girl Alia Bhatt’s first look in SS Rajamouli’s film as Sita is stunning. Alia shared the picture with the caption, "Sita" adding a black heart emoji and the hashtag RRR. The movie marks Alia's first venture with SS Rajamouli and she stars alongside NTR Jr and Ram Charan. The period drama sees the actor play a supporting role. In her first look, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed.
Did you know? Bhatt’s roots can be traced back to Germany, Kashmir and Gujarat. Her grandmother is German and granddad is Kashmiri.
Bhatt’s in a committed relationship with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple have been dating since 2017.
The ‘Highway’ actor has a legion of fans and about 51.2 million followers on Instagram.
Bhatt loves animals, especially cats – she has two of her own and they are constantly on Bhatt’s Insta page.
Bhatt may wear character-based outfits on screen but when off duty, she loves a chilled out look that includes athleisure.
Bhatt’s celebrating her birthday in stly with celeb friends and family. She was at a party organized by director Karan Johar that was attended by Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
Sharing pictures of Bhatt with herself and their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, beau Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday" on her Instagram Stories.
