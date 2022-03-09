The final film by Rishi Kapoor will release this month on Amazon Prime Video, with the makers announcing that ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will premiere on the streamer on March 31.
The movie, which has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, in association with MacGuffin Pictures, also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the titular role who stepped up to complete Kapoor’s part after the actor died midway through the shoot in April 2020 following a long battle with leukaemia.
Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.
According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around a heartwarming story of self-realisation and discovery. It follows the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.
“‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life. We are humbled and thankful to work with the legendary actor, the late Rishi Kapoor, for this epic family entertainer, which remains his last onscreen portrayal. The movie is our tribute to his commanding stardom and charm and we are happy to add another milestone to our robust collaboration with Prime Video,” Sidhwani said in an official statement.
Kapoor, who was also signed on to star in the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ with Deepika Padukone, was replaced by Amitabh Bachchan in the film following his death.