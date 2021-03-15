After Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, veteran star Tabu has resumed the shoot for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ on Monday.
As Tabu rejoined the sets of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Aaryan welcomed the actress with a quirky post.
The ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ actor shared a picture from the set where he is seen taking a selfie with Advani, director Anees Bazmee and in the background Tabu is seen behind a clear screen.
“Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani,” Aaryan wrote.
The post comes after Tabu reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, on the work front, after wrapping ‘Dhamaka’ in 10 days, Aaryan has swiftly moved to shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.
The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manichitrathazhu’ which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead along with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.