Months after reports claimed Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was losing out on projects in the Indian film industry, the star has announced a new high-flying movie.
The actor will take the lead playing a pilot in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next movie titled ‘Captain India’.
“‘Captain India’ is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country,” Aaryan said.
The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Baweja and is said to be inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn nation.
“I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him,” Aaryan said.
Mehta is known for helming acclaimed movies such as ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Shahid’ and for his hit web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.
“‘Captain India’ which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik,” the filmmaker said.
In April, there were rumours that Aaryan had a falling out with Bollywood producers. The claims came after the actor’s ouster from Karan Johar’s movie ‘Dostana 2’. It was also revealed that Aaryan parted ways with the makers of ‘Freddy’, which is being directed by Ajay Bahl and stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.