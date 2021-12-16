Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on December 15 that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house help has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after the Bollywood actress announced that she had caught the novel coronavirus.

Kapoor Khan had come into contact with a person who had COVID-19 at a party held at producer and filmmaker Karan Johar’s home. Celebrities Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were also there and have tested positive as well.

Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan

After news broke about Kapoor Khan’s diagnosis, her spokesperson releases a statement explaining the circumstances behind it.

“Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period,” the statement read, according to Times of India. “She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.”

So far, the BMC has tested 110 people who were in contact with people who tested positive after Johar’s get together.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, “All 110 people who came in contact with the ones who are positive have been tested and all 110 are negative.”

Johar and his family have also tested negative.