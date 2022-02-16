The reactions started pouring in as people woke up to the news of Bollywood music legend Bappi Lahiri’s death.

The award-winning singer-composer, who ruled the Bollywood charts in the 80s and 90s with hit soundtracks to films such as ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Chameli Ki Shaadi’ and ‘Namak Halaal’, was mourned by celebrities and fans as they shared their grief on social media.

News of Lahiri's death further shook up an already shaken industry that is still coming to terms with the loss of Bollywood singing legend Lata Mangeshkar who died on February 6.

Bollywood actor mourned the loss of Lahiri through a post on Twitter. "Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the first few to mourn Lahiri’s loss, writing: “Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also followed suit, writing: “Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji.”

Director Kunal Kohli added: “#KingOfDisco RIP #BappiLahiri #Bappida started the disco revolution in India. One of my fav albums & songs of his is Chalte Chalte by Kishore Kumar. All songs of the film/album blockbuster hits.”

Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin also mourned the 69-year-old’s death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the death of #BappiLahiri Great musicians leaving for their heavenly abode one after another.”

Yuvraj Singh was also of similar sentiment. “Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa.”