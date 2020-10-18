Dubai is back as the star of a music video. The song ‘Burj Khalifa’, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, was released on Sunday and it has already started to go viral. The single, from the movie ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ is a peppy number full of costume changes and stunning backdrops.
Earlier, Kumar had dropped a teaser of the song, which also grabbed plenty of eyeballs. ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has been directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a remake of the Tamil film, ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’. In it, Kumar plays a possessed transgender woman.
‘Burj Khalifa’ hasn’t been easy to film. Advani said in a previous interview that dancing bare feet on the hot sands was very difficult. She also spoke about a tough step where she balances herself on Kumar’s arm without any support.