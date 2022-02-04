It’s finally official. Bollywood actor, producer and director Farhan Akhtar will marry model Shibani Dandekar on February 21, confirmed the father of the groom Javed Akhtar.
In an interview with ETimes, legendary poet and writer Javed Akhtar revealed that the wedding will take place in Mumbai and that the event planners are busy at work putting the big day together.
According to the same report, the nuptials will see a low-profile wedding. They took that call since they were in the midst of a pandemic.
“It will be simple affair,” Akhtar told ETimes.
A few weeks earlier, reports had surfaced that the handsome couple, who have dated each other for over three years, were working on the formalities involved in registering a marriage in India.
The couple had also applied to register their wedding at their Bandra residence.
“Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter, and celebration,” a source told the entertainment portal.
Akhtar and Dandekar have always been open about their bond and are often seen on each other’s social media pages. Recently, on Farhan’s birthday, Shibani shared a note for him on Instagram that read, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER❤ Happy birthday@faroutakhtar.”
They began dating in 2018 and have been open about their close bond.
Akhtar is currently working on his next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaara’, starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.