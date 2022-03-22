Bollywood director Satish Kaushik is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the UAE golden visa.
The director of films such as late Sridevi’s ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’ and ‘Prem’, took to his social media to make the announcement.
“Feeling immensely privileged and honoured to be granted the Golden Visa! I’m gratefful to the authorities of @gdrfadubai and the visionary leaders of Dubai for showing so much love and appreciation for my work and I look forward to visiting this city more often,” wrote Kaushik.
Kaushik joins the likes of Tusshar Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Boney Kapoor, and actor Prithviraj who have received the same honour.
Kaushik is well known for his role as ‘Calendar’ in the blockbuster Mr India.