Bollywood director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he will soon announce a movie starring comedian Kapil Sharma.
Nadiadwala will be a special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his wife Warda Khan for the ‘Nadiadwala Special’ episode this weekend. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahaan Shetty will also be joining him.
This special episode will be a tribute to the 67-year-old journey of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
“I treat this show like my own because I was the one who recommended Archana Puran Singh in the industry,” Nadiadwala said. “Navjot Singh Sidhu for the commentator’s role in ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, followed by Sumona Chakravarti, and now its Krushna Abhishek, [Sudesh] Lehri.”
“Not to forget, I am now also the producer of the star who is the producer of this show aka Salman Khan,” he added.
Sajid further made an announcement on the show that he is making a script for Sharma for his next movie.
He shared: “I will now also like to announce that we are in the process of making a script for Kapil as well and will share the news in the next two months.”