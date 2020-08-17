Director of ‘Drishyam’, ‘Force’ has been battling liver issues in Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. Image Credit: IANS

Indian National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who helmed blockbusters including ‘Drishyam’ and ‘Force’, is on life support in Hyderabad due to liver cirrhosis.

Twitter users and other Bollywood stars are now slamming earlier reports that Kamat, 50, had died.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Zaveri have spoken out to refute rumours.

"Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn't passed away yet. Yes, he's v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive," tweeted Zaveri.

According to reports on News 18, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to a chronic liver disease.

In a statement by the hospital authorities, the director has been also suffering from jaundice and abdominal distension, complications rising from his liver condition. The hospital described his condition as critical, but stable.

Earlier, there were reports that Kamat had died. Producer Ajai Rai told PTI that the “director passed away around 10.30am”.

As soon as news broke of Kamat’s alleged death, talents including Renuka Shahane and Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to express their anguish.

“RIP my friend Nishikant Kamat. I will cherish the wonderful times we shared. What a talented filmmaker you were. I am writing ‘were’ with a heavy heart. This is not age to pass away,” said Shahane.

However, actor Riteish Deshmukh clarified on social media that the director was alive and on ventilator support.

Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi film ‘Dombivali Fast’ in 2005.

He gained glory and recognition in Bollywood when he directed the Hindi adaptation of ‘Drishyam’, a Malayalam thriller starring Mohanlal.