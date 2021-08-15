After throwing his weight behind the recent war film ‘Shershaah’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood Karan Johar has taken on a slew of projects with strong patriotic undertones.
Johar, whose credits include ‘Raazi’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena’ will produce a new film on the life and times of C. Sankaran Nair, who waged a legal battle to uncover the truth about Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He is also in the process of developing a script based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta.
“Usha Mehta ran an underground pirate radio called Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement and gave tough time to the British Government. Post-Independence, she was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of India. It’s a heroic story of an unsung hero and the creative team at Dharma has been working on this script for a while now,” revealed a source to Bollywood Hungama.
According to that report, the film will be directed by Kannan Iyer, who is also writing the script with Darab Farooqui.
On the work front, Johar is gearing up to direct ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.