Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards saw a galaxy of stars including Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Varun Dhawan attend. These awards celebrate best in the Indian film industry. Kannada actor and producer Rishab Shetty also won big.
New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the awards, held at a swanky hotel in Mumbai on Monday. Bhatt won the best actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
Ranbir was named the best actor for 'Brahmastra'. The actor was not present at the occasion. His wife received the award on his behalf.
Varun Dhawan won the Critics best actor award for 'Bhediya'. Dhawan has also posted glimpses from the night and his award on his story.
Bollywood Vidya Balan was also one of the major attendees to walk the red carpet. She wore a green ethnic tunic skirt.
Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was awarded the Best film award. For this film, Anupam Kher received the award of most versatile actor of the year. posted a long note saying, "Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeInternationalFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences who have loved me for the last 38 years. I will continue to dream and work hard. Also proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward. Jai Ho!".
Bollywood star Shriya Saran, from Drishyam series, wore a racy blue gown with high slits.
Bollywood star Isha Koppika also made an entry into the star-studded event.
Director R Balki was also present at the awards ceremony.
Jim Sarbh also mingled with the other stars on the red carpet.
