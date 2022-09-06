Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul haven’t publicly addressed their relationship, but they’ve not kept their love out of limelight either. They often express their affection for each other through emotional social media posts that indicate a close bond.
The couple is reportedly getting married soon, and the wedding will apparently be a star-studded affair, according to Pinkvilla. Rumours are floating that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have chosen their wedding location — the Khandala bungalow of Athiya’s dad, actor Suniel Shetty, called ‘Jahaan’.
The two reportedly decided against having an extravagant wedding at a five-star hotel and instead will exchange vows in front of their immediate family and friends. Additionally, the wedding date will be decided keeping in mind the cricketer’s work schedule. A well-known wedding organiser has also visited Khandala to get a feel for the area. Indian opener is in Dubai playing in the DP World Asia Cup.
Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post. Rahul even attended the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan’s debut movie ‘Tadap’.
The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery. The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.
The actress was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Hero’ along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.