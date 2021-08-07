We have to encourage and laud people who are coming out to tell their story, actor says

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: PTI

As world sporting icons Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes have made headlines for putting their mental health and well-being first, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spoke about how these personalities have sparked a necessary conversation for today’s generation.

“We have to encourage and laud people who are coming out to tell their story. We live in an era where we are constantly being watched and monitored,” Kapoor said. “It is not easy to not have any downtime. So, when people like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Ben Stokes speak up, we have to listen patiently because what they are going through is reflective of what our generation is feeling.”

Simone Biles. Image Credit: AP

Kapoor, who battled with obesity in his formative years, says he dealt with mental health struggles due to being dismissed and trolled.

“These guys are all legends who successfully deal with immense pressure every single day and if they are sparking a conversation to prioritise mental health, we should listen very, very carefully,” he added.

“Not apples to apples at all, but when I was battling obesity, it was brushed aside as I’m just a fat guy who is privileged and he must be eating and having a good time. No one bothered about what I was going through mentally,” Kapoor said.

The ‘2 States’ actor said it’s important to normalise these important conversations.

“In a digital world, we are being pushed to be constantly on. We are surrounded by cameras and we have to put up the best things for likes and comments. We hardly have time to connect with ourselves and our close ones without the presence of our phones. Plus, now, we have the pandemic which has made us all too boxed up,” the actor said.

He continued, “It’s not been easy for everyone. So, when icons like them speak up, they have a huge influence on people across the world like me. It shows people that it is OK to be vulnerable and that it’s OK not to be OK.”