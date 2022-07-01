'Hey Ram' actress Shruti Haasan has been battling polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). The star took to Instagram and shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.
"Work out with me I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis - women know it's a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out," she shared.
Known for her work in films like “3”, “Premam”, “Race Gurram”, “Vakeel Saab”, ''Ramaiya Vastavaiya'' the actor said she has not let PCOS and endometriosis affect her in any way.
"My body isn't perfect right now but m heart is keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ....! I'm so happy to share this with all of you (sic)," Shruti concluded.
An actress as well as a musician, she is the daughter of legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. The actress took a hiatus from acting to discover her passion for music, and has since recorded several songs. She will next seen in Prabhas-starrer ''Salaar.''