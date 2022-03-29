The subject of the wedding of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been the fodder for many rumours and speculations for months. The couple completed the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ on Tuesday, and both have a roster of movies coming up.
Some media reports claimed that the couple will wed in April. Also, a recent IndiaToday report said that the wedding destination could be in Udaipur, for the wedding planned in the spring. The report claims that a source close to the couple had revealed the yet to be confirmed news.
“There’s a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. Recently, Ranbir’s mom, [actress] Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day,” the source said.
Bhatt was recently seen in the magnum opus ‘RRR’, which also stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film has shattered a number of box office records. Next, the actress will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ with her boyfriend Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022. Bhatt also has ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in the pipeline.