The makers of hostage thriller ‘A Thursday’ shared a sneak peek at the upcoming movie and actress Yami Gautam Dhar looks deadly even while reciting a nursery rhyme.
The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. The teaser shows a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Gautam Dhar with a grim look on her face followed by a gunshot.
Gautam Dhar shared the teaser on her Instagram and captioned it: “Maasumiyat ka chehra iss din badlaa [The face of innocence changed this day].”
‘A Thursday’ is releasing soon on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma. The full trailer is set to release on February 10.