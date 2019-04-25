Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’. Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is known for her roles in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ films, says she had to lose a “great work opportunity” as she was not willing to undergo plastic surgery as suggested by the casting director.

She had recently given an audition for a “fantastic role” when a “well-known casting director” asked her to make some “changes on my body, unnaturally”.

“I was very excited for this audition and prepared myself really well because I wanted to bag it and I did. But on meeting the director there, I was asked to make some changes on my body, unnaturally,” Seygall said in a statement.

“It was a no brainer for me to say no, even though my heart broke. But I would never put my body under the knife,” she added.

She refused to name the director as his “vision did not work” for her.

“I wouldn’t deny that when I had entered the industry long time ago, I had faced similar problems... that I was too skinny. I wouldn’t deny that it did cross my mind then to go through unnatural procedures to enhance certain features.