Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was spotted out and about in Mumbai with her hubby Anand Ahuja for the first time after announcing her pregnancy.
Sonam wore a stylist blue suit and white T-shirt as she attended Anand’s store launch.
The launch of sneaker boutique VegNonVeg was also attended by Sonam’s dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, her cousins Anshula and Arjun Kapoor, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, actress Huma Qureshi and more.
Anshula shared a picture with the mum-to-be, and wrote: “Missed you so much @sonamkapoor!! #ImaBeAMasiSoon.”
On March 21, Sonam announced that she would be welcoming her first child with Anand.
“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she wrote in the caption on her post, which featured a picture of her cradling her baby bump.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai.
- With input from ANI