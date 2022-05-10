Veteran Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore is set to return to films after 11 years as she will be seen playing the grand matriarch of the Batra family in ‘Gulmohar’, the shooting of which was wrapped up recently.

‘Gulmohar’ tells the story of the multi-generation Batra family, which is set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The move sets in motion the rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, while grappling with personal secrets and insecurities.

Tagore said: “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team ‘Gulmohar’ — after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their homes.”

Tagore, 77, last featured in the 2010 movie ‘Break Ke Baad’. Apart from her illustrious career, she is known for being the mum of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan.

The music for ‘Gulmohar’ has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who earlier worked on the American family drama TV series ‘This is Us’.

‘The Family Man’ actor Bajpayee said: “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I love being a part of it.”

The family drama has been produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, and has been penned by Rahul Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee.