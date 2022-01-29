After their dreamy wedding, newly married couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hosted a pool brunch and sangeet night to celebrate their happiness with their friends and family.
Roy also shared new pictures of her outfit from the mehendi ceremony — a beautiful yellow lehenga.
Roy and Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.
For the pool brunch, the new bride wore a shiny green full-length dress.
Nambiar wore a breezy blue-and-white shirt and trousers.
For their shimmery sangeet night, the bride wore a heavy golden lehenga with emerald jewellery.
Nambiar looked dapper in a royal blue sherwani, as seen in their cake cutting and dance videos on social media.
Several other celebrity guests including Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Jia Mustafa and more attended the festivities and danced their hearts out at both the functions held on Friday.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Roy will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.