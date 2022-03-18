This year’s Holi is extra special for actress Mouni Roy, who is celebrating the festival with her husband Suraj Nambiar for the first time since they got married.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the ‘Naagin’ actress shared glimpses from their first Holi together as a married couple.
In the pictures, the couple wore white, cotton kurtas and posed by dipping their hands in a dish full of different colours of gulal.
She wrote in the caption: “May your lives always be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter. HAPPPPPYYYYYYY HOLIIIIIIIIIIIII #ourfirst.”
The happy couple got married in two lavish ceremonies held in Goa in January. The first was a Malayali wedding ceremony, honouring Nambiar’s heritage. While the second Bengali ceremony was for Roy’s culture. Nambiar is an investment banker based in Dubai and had been dating the Bollywood actress for a while, but neither of them made it public until they got hitched.
“I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We’re married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni,” Roy wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing pictures from the wedding.
On the work front, Roy will soon be seen playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.