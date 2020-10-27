Khushbu was nabbed while she was on her way to participate in the protest

Actor-turned-politician Khushboo joins BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar who recently jumped boat from Congress to BJP was arrested on Tuesday by the police near Muttukkadu while she was on her way to Chidambaram to participate in a protest rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a protest in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district against Lok Sabha Member and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan's remarks on women citing Manusmriti.

Khushbu was nabbed while she was on her way to participate in the protest, which did not get police permission.

"When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality (sic)?" Khushbu tweeted.

"Or is @AIADMKOfficial govt aware that #VCK is capable of riots and goondaism and they fear the same?" she added. Tamil Nadu BJP Women's wing has organised a state-wide protest against Thirumavalavan on Tuesday.

Sharing a selfie from the police van after her arrest, Khushbu tweeted, "Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H'ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!"