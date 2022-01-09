Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is the latest Indian celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.
The actress, who has starred in movies such as ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ took to her Instagram Story to reveal details about her diagnosis.
“Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols & have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine.”
“I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don’t forget to #MaskUp I love you all!,” she further added.
Gupta’s diagnosis comes at a time when India is battling a spike in coronavirus cases with several Bollywood stars testing positive, including John Abraham, Vishal Dadlani, Swara Bhaskar, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor, Alaya F, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kubbra Sait and Madhur Bhandarkar, amongst others.
Veteran actors such as Prem Chopra and Nafisa Ali had to be hospitalised as well after testing positive.