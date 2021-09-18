Dia Mirza Image Credit: Instagram/DiaMirza

Bollywood actress and producer Dia Mirza, who gave birth prematurely to her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14, has now brought her son back to her home from the hospital. She shared a black and white image of her holding the son in her arms.

“Our story has only just begun Avyaan ... 15.09.2021. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life,” wrote Mirza on her Instagram.

Mirza had a challenging time during her pregnancy where she had to undergo an emergency appendectomy, followed by a severe bacterial infection.

She also gave a huge shout to her son for transforming her life and all those doctors who worked round the clock to extend care to her newborn.

“Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer ߐ? Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way ...️ߧ?All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are,” she added.

In February, Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, but chose to reveal her pregnancy a few months later. When a social media user questioned her about hiding her pregnancy, she wrote:

Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza on their wedding day Image Credit: Insatgram.com/diamirzaofficial

“Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical.”

Mirza has always been at the forefront for women’s rights and empowerment. During her pregnancy, she also fought hard to end stigma attached to being pregnant.