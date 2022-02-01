Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in no mood to tolerate social media influencer Freddy Birdy’s remarks about her wardrobe choices.
The online spat, between two unlikely adversaries, began when Birdy shared a catty post tilted ‘Newton’s Law of Bollywood’ and wrote: “The clothes will get tinier as the ‘Gehraiyaan’ release date approaches”.
Padukone and Ananya Pandey have been spotted around Mumbai promoting their upcoming romantic drama on adultery ‘Gehrayiyaan’ and were seen in fashion-forward clothes. Both the leading ladies wore a string of body-con outfits and oversized blazer looks during their press junkets.
Padukone clapped back with an Instagram story that read: “Scientists say the universe is made up of protons, neurons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons.”
The sarcastic post did not go unnoticed and Birdy responded with: “Dear Deepika, I am not “mocking you” for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron.’ It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career.”
He also tagged ‘Gehraiyaan’ producer Karan Jonar in that post.
After this post that earned backlash, Birdy has now made his account private. In the past, the influencer has made jokes about posh women from Mumbai and the way they speak Hindi.
Several media users called out Birdy for his sexist comments, while a few others felt that he was just being snide and that his social media persona has always been caustic.
‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra, will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11 and is a romantic drama that explores the dark themes of adultery. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a crucial role in this drama.
Read the full interview with the cast of ‘Gehraiyaan’ soon in Gulf News tabloid.