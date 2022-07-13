Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty has reacted to rumours about her getting married to cricketer KL Rahul.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Hero’ actress shared a post on her story, which reads: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, Lol”.
For the past few days, there has been speculation that the ‘Mubarkaan’ star is planning to get married to her long-time boyfriend Rahul in the next few months, which she has now finally dismissed.
Previously, Shetty also rubbished rumours that stated that the couple had bought a new luxurious apartment in Mumbai and were planning to move in together.
Shetty and Rahul made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post. Rahul even attended the premiere of Shetty brother Ahan’s debut movie ‘Tadap’.
The couple recently travelled to Munich, Germany together where Rahul underwent a surgery.
Meanwhile, Shetty, who is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, recently made her debut on YouTube by starting her own channel.
The actress was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her acting debut with Salman Khan’s ‘Hero’ along with Sooraj Pancholi in 2015.