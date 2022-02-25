Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is getting hands on as she prepares for her role as a cricketer in an upcoming Netflix movie.
The star, who is also co-producing the movie, will play former cricket player Jhulan Goswami in ‘Chakda Xpress’.
In new pictures shared on Instagram, Sharma is seen with a cricket ball during a practice session.
“Grip by grip,” she captioned it.
‘Chakda Xpress’ was first announced in January, and marks Sharma’s return to movies after three years.
“‘Chakda Xpress’ is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport,” Sharma said at the time.
Sharma said that the movie is a dramatic retelling of the moments that shaped Goswami’s life and women’s cricket in India.
The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ actress has a special connection to India’s favourite sport, as her husband is cricket player Virat Kohli.
Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress has been busy with mum life after giving birth to daughter Vamika in January 2021.
‘Chakda Xpress’ is produced by Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s company Clean Slate Filmz, and is directed by Prosit Roy. It’s set to release on Netflix, however a launch date is yet to be announced.