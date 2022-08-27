Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting ‘Brahmastra’ with her husband and co-star in the film Ranbir Kapoor and while there’s been a lot of buzz around the film, let’s not ignore that she is also making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’.

“My team sent me the script, and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script, and if [you’re] interested we can get you to Zoom-meet with the director.’ Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible,” the actress said. “You don’t have to fly [to a meeting]. You don’t have to do an in-person meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course, I heard that Gal was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is.”

Variety asked what drew her to the role, and Alia said fell in love with the script first.

“For me, what is most important is that if I am to come on board as an actor, I have to be 100% convinced of the part, otherwise I feel I’m doing the film more harm than good. So I said, I have to fall in love with the script first. And I get the script and it’s totally unlike anything I have done, and I can’t speak too much about the script, but I have to say that I was so thrilled because it was such a good part. It was kind of the perfect way for me to make my Hollywood debut, let’s put it that way. Then I met with Tom Harper, my director, over Zoom. We immediately hit it off, and next thing you know I was on my way to shoot the film.”