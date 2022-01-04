Alaya F Image Credit: Instagram.com/alayaf/

The COVID-19 virus continues its blitzkrieg through Bollywood with actress Alaya F being the latest celebrity to announce that she had tested positive.

In a detailed post on her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old announced that she had tested positive a week ago and has since tested negative twice. “Hi Everyone! I had tested positive for Covid a week ago, I had no symptoms and nobody around me had any symptoms. I tested because I was supposed to be travelling. I have isolated from then till now,” she wrote.

Alaya F Image Credit: Facebook.com/alayaf

The actor went on to say that even as she adhered to all COVID-19 protocols, she went in for a second test later. “Since I hadn’t developed any symptoms whatsoever and neither had anyone that was in contact with me, just to be sure, before I announced it on social media, I tested again on the 30th of December and that report turned out to be negative. I continued to quarantine and to confirm this, I did another test on the 1st of January. As of today, I have now tested negative twice,” her note further read.

She continued: “During this time, I have isolated and informed everyone that I had been in contact with, so that I was in accordance with all Covid protocol. But thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I am Covid negative. Thought it was important to put out the story here to avoid any speculation. Please mask up and stay safe, don’t take this time lightly. Happy New Year to all of you.”

Alaya F with her grandfather Kabir Bedi and her mother Pooja Bedi Image Credit: Instagram.com/alayaf