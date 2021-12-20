Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was allegedly summoned as part of a multi-agency investigation into the Panama Papers case by the Enforcement Directorate.
According to ANI, the ED has registered a money-laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter. It is unclear whether the former Miss World would testify in front of the investigators. The investigation is considered to be a pan-India affair involving numerous agencies.
The 'Guru' star was previously summoned for questioning, but the high-profile talent had requested for additional time on two seperate occasions. The actress is yet to issue a formal statement on the latest development.
A top ED official confirmed to news agency IANS that she was summoned to join the probe by today. "We summoned her for December 20. As of now we haven't got any reply from her side. The summon was sent to her Mumbai residence," said an ED official. If she doesn't join the probe, the ED will think of further legal action. They might seek legal opinion from the experts to decide the future course of action, added the official.
In 2017, this issue of celebrities stashing unaccounted for wealth abroad grabbed news, and summons was issued to numerous actors. The ED had lodged a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the Panama Papers showed how companies were set up in offshore islands to avoid taxes.
Legendary actor and Rai Bachchan's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and bankable actor Ajay Devgn was summoned under Section 37 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.