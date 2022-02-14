Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey chose Valentine’s Day to register his marriage to girlfriend Sheetal Thakur at their home in Mumbai, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Vikrant Massey with Sheetal Thakur during their engagement ceremony
The entertainment portal has quoted their source as saying the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Versova. But the actor is yet to confirm the news. But in an earlier interview, Massey had claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed their plans to get married.

Massey and Thakur acted together in the first season of web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’ and their relationship developed from that point.

In November 2019, the couple had gotten engaged in the presence of close family and friends. The actor put out a post in Instagram informing his fans about the new chapter in his life. 

Massey is not the only actor to opt for a registered marriage. Very soon, actor Farhan Akhtar plans to follow the same route as he makes things official with Shibani Dandekar.

Earlier in the day, the trailer for Massey’s new series ‘Love Hostel’ was released. In his latest star-crossed romance, he plays a young man who’s on the run with his bride and takes refuge in a Government-run ‘love hostel’ that shelters those who fall in love outside their caste in India.

Massey is one of Bollywood’s most promising actors. He was seen in ‘Haseen Dillruba’ with Taapsee Pannu in which he played a diffident lover who would go to great lengths to prove his love to his new bride, played by Pannu.

TAB Taapsee and Vikrant Massey-1641202863031
Apart from ‘Love Hostel’, Massey has also worked in ‘14 Phere’ with Kirti Kharbanda.