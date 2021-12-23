Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor on December 22 revealed that he’s honoured to be the latest recipient of the coveted UAE golden visa.
The ‘Golmaal’ actor shared the news on Twitter alongside a picture of him getting the 10-year visa from the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship in the presence of Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels.
“I am deeply honoured to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege,” Kapoor said in a statement. “For me Dubai is the best place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE.”
Kapoor has starred in a variety of films such as ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum’ and ‘Mastizaade’. He’s is the son of Bollywood veteran actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. His sister Ekta Kapoor is a noted TV and film producer.
Other celebrities who’ve received the UAE 10-year visa include designer Giorgio Armani, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor and his children including Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, director Farah Khan, and South Indian stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj.