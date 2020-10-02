Action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff showcases his muscular back in a new social media post, and his friends and colleagues in the industry, besides fan, are impressed.
Shroff posted a monochrome picture on Instagram, standing at the balcony with his back towards the camera.
Looking at the picture, actor Anil Kapoor wrote: "Spectacular... inspirational."
Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya commented: "Super."
Shroff recently stunned fans with his agility, in a new video he posted that shows him pulling off consecutive backflips with ease.
Last month, the young actor made his debut as a singer with the single, "Unbelievable". The video of the song, helmed by "Student Of The Year 2" director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Shroff spoke of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.