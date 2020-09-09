Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday.
Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in connection with a drug case related to the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.
The actor was found dead in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Since then investigations have been undertaken by at least three police agencies in the country probing various angles of what led to his death by suicide. Among these angles in the drug case.
So far, at least four people have been arrested in the case including Rhea's brother, Showik.