The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case linked to the death of her late boyfriend, the actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday.
KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, made the announcement.
Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his flat in Mumbai's Banda. Various angles are being probed to ascertain cause including a drug angle.
In the previous days, this investigation has lead to the arrests of a number of people connected to drug trafficking including Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda.